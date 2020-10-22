PDM has no moral support in Sindh: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement did not have any moral support in Sindh because the Pakistan Peoples Party, one of its key component parties, had been in power in the province for the past twelve years and “the plight of the people is well known to everyone”.

He said the people of Karachi would “throng to attend the PSP's grand rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on November 8” and would convey their voice “loudly and clearly to the conscienceless rulers who are in deep slumber”.

Addressing a party meeting in District East, Kamal said the government and the joint opposition were safeguarding political interests, not the public interest. “The rapid inflation has broken the back of the common man while the false promises of the incumbent government have turned out to be a disaster,” he added.

“The PSP is the only solution because we are highlighting the problems and offering solutions based on the ground realities,” he added. “Everyone who cares about the people should invite their circle of friends to attend the rally and ensure full participation along with their families.”

He said the PPP had been ruling Sindh under the politics of discrimination and prejudice. “I ask the intellectuals from all over Sindh to extend their support to the PSP and its narrative for the betterment of Sindh and help the oppressed people of Sindh get rid of these oppressive rulers.”