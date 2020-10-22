Martyred cop laid to rest in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: A police constable, who was martyred on Tuesday, was laid to rest with state honours in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district. Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead the police official near Tedi Bazaar in Jamrud late Tuesday night.The attackers opened fire on constable Mamoor Afridi and he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to the civil hospital in Jamrud for medico-legal formalities and later his funeral prayer was offered at Levies centre in the tehsil. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gandapur, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal, local parliamentarians and other officials attended the funeral. Police jawans presented salute to the fallen cop. The CCPO and other officials placed a floral wreath on the coffin of the martyred cop.