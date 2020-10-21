Hoarded sugar recovered

LAHORE: The district administration continues operations to check hoarding here on Tuesday. A big stockpile of sugar bags was recovered during the operations. The hoarded sugar was recovered by Assistant Commissioner City Tabriz Murree from a warehouse in the area of Hanjarwal. He recovered 800 bags of 50-kg sugar from the spot. When the owner was asked about the stock, he could not provide any evidence of selling the sugar. The warehouse has been sealed.