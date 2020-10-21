Four more die from coronavirus, another 214 get infected in Sindh

Four more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and 214 new cases have emerged in the province.

As many as 7,487 tests were conducted in a day, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday. The death toll from Covid-19 had reached 2,587, he said.

So far 1,547,731 tests have been conducted which detected 142,348 cases all over Sindh. In total, he said 95 per cent or 135,494 patients had defeated the virus, including 198 who recovered yesterday.

Shah said 4,267 patients were currently under treatment: 4,003 in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 259 at hospitals. He said the condition of 164 patients was critical, including 23 who had been shifted to ventilators.

Of the new 214 cases, 120 were from Karachi: 47 from District South, 37 from District East, 18 from District Central, 12 from Malir, five from Korangi and one from District West. Ghotki has reported 11 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Hyderabad six, Jamshoro and Shikarpur four each, Umerkot three, Jacobabad two, and Kambar, Khairpur, Sujawal, Sukkur and Dadu one each.

Last week, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho had said the coronavirus reinfections were being reported at different public and private hospitals in Sindh â€“ where people who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus infection asymptomatically were now experiencing severe infections.