The arrival of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus in the country is largely due to the fact that Pakistanis are increasingly flouting social distancing and other precautionary measures. In such a situation, it is important that the government imposes strict measures. That most people are no longer wearing masks in public places and mass gatherings shows that the government has failed to enforce SOPs. If the government fixes a fine of Rs50 for not wearing a mask, it will be able to minimise the number of Covid-19 cases. If the government makes a dedicated team for enforcing SOPs for every region, it will go a long way in containing the spread of the virus. These government teams, however, must work without discrimination and hold everyone accountable. This will help control the spread of the virus in a timely manner.

Ahmad Nasim

Lahore