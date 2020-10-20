PFUJ condemns use of force against LHWs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed solidarity with protesting lady health workers (LHWs), who have been staging a sit-in in the Capital for the last one week.

The journalist union, however, regretted that the government had been ignoring their demands so far. In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi criticised the governmentâ€™s attitude towards the protestors as. They said that instead of listening to and resolving their issues, police force was used against them when they tried to march towards D-Chowk and Parliament House. Some of the workers were also injured in the police action. They said such an act against women was highly condemnable.