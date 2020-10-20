Corruption cases to reach logical end: Concessions to opposition are over, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to adopt an aggressive policy against the opposition parties, the sources said on Monday.



The sources said that Imran Khan decided to take strict action against corrupt elements in the opposition. “No excuse for the opposition,” said Imran Khan while chairing a meeting in Islamabad. The PM, they said, also reiterated for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also deliberated upon the opposition’s anti-state narrative, said the sources. “Corruption cases will be concluded with no delay,” said the PM, pointing out that compromise with the opposition, especially those who are using anti-state language, was not possible. He said that the government would not be pressurized by the pressure tactics of the opposition.

The PM informed the party leaders about party lines. “Give befitting response to the opposition parties over their criticism on state institutions,” the PM directed the party leaders. He stated that all those who violated the law must be dealt with strictly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the ministers to accelerate efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back. Federal ministers in the meeting said that Banarsi thugs want anarchy and chaos in the country. They said that the people rejected certain groups in 2018 elections and those groups would face the same fate now.

They said that Maryam Nawaz instead of unleashing propaganda should ask Bilawal Bhutto about Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar’s arrest. They said that PDM’s first wicket has fallen in the second over. They said that PDM did not accept Nawaz Sharif as the newly formed party will face humiliation and defeat.