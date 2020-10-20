Man injured on resistance

Rawalpindi:A citizen was injured on resistance during mugging in Muslim Town falling in the limits of Sadiqabad Police station here on Monday.

Habibur Rehman, 40, a resident of Muslim Town was returning to home after receiving cash from bank when he was intercepted by four robbers riding on two motorcycles.On the way from bank, Habibur Rehman was chased and was held hostage by the robbers who threatened to handover cash to them on gunpoint.

The citizen resisted with the robbers and resultantly, the robbers opened fire at him and tookaway cash. Later the citizen was rescued to hospital.SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal taking notice of the incident assigned Sadiqabad Police station to take action and arrest the culprits. Robberies in Rawalpindi have witnessed a sharp increase in the city and reportedly robberies and motorcycle lifting instances have increased manifold in the limits of Sadiqabad Police station, New Town Police station, City Police station and Naseerabad Police station of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police making crackdown on elements having possession of illegal firearms held nine culprits and recovered four pistols 30-bore, one rifle 44-bore and mouser with ammunition and rounds.

While Rawal Division Police making crackdown on illegal filling of gas cylinders held two culprits and also recovered tools for refiling gas cylinders in the limits of Rata Amral Police station.