Call to highlight work of amateur astronomers

LAHORE:An online talk regarding the Astronomy in Pakistan was arranged by an organisation aiming at public scholarship.

The talk focused on highlighting the Academic discipline of Astronomy in Pakistan in context to the work of Amateur Astronomers, Public Sector and Astronomy as a subject of Investigation. The speaker of talk series was President of Lahore Astronomical Society Umair Asim, who holds a Masters Degree in Astronomy from James Cook University, Australia. He is an educator and has been actively involved in the outreach programmes, workshops, lectures, trainings related to Astronomy, Telescopes, Astrophotography, Scientific Data Acquisition and Analysis. He has taught students and the general public on Photometry, Spectroscopy and Astrometry as well as various topics of Astronomy.