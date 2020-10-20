Sahulat bazaars set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Sahulat Bazaars have been established in all tehsils of the district where food items are available on government fixed rates under one roof.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh stated this on his visit to Sahulat Bazaars here on Monday. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) that there should be a clear difference in rates of edibles items in Sahulat Bazaars relative to general markets. He was apprised that stalls of ghee, sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables and fruits have been established in Sahulat Bazaars. The DC directed the price control magistrates to keep eye on stockists and check their godowns.