MPA wants KP Assembly resolution implemented

TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought report from secretary Establishment Department about the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s resolution number 170 moved by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams demanding the establishment of the Public Service Commission examination centre in Lower Dir.

The resolution stated that hundreds of girls candidates hailing from Lower Dir were unable to appear in examination or they were compelled to go to Swat or Peshawar to appear in competitive examinations.

MPA Dr Sumaira Shams told this scribe that it was the prime responsibility of the Establishment Department to implement joint resolution adopted by provincial assembly but the department replied that other districts would also make similar demands, therefore, it cannot be accepted. “After receiving this reply from the department, I sent a letter to the chief minister, seeking implementation of joint resolution as it was jointly adopted by the KP assembly on April 1 2019, but the department has yet to implement it,” Dr Sumaira Shams added.