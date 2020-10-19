Foul language used in Gujranwala rally: Sh Rashid

HASSAN ABDAL: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the language used in Gujranwala rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was very inappropriate and unparliamentary.

Addressing a press conference here, Sheikh Rashid said there was no place for the politics of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the country.

Sheikh said he was glad that Imran Khan had decided not to spare corrupt elements.

“This is a good thing that Imran Khan has come on the front foot,” he said

The railways minister also predicted that in next three to four months all cases against the opposition will reach their logical conclusion and PM Imran Khan will get majority in the Senate elections.

Anyone involved in corrupt practices or looting the national exchequer will be held accountable, he added.