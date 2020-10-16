Diplomats keenly watching PDM public meeting, plans

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic community located in Islamabad is watching with keen interest the movement initiated by recently-constituted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its maiden public meeting being held in Gujranwala today (Friday).

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that diplomats have gathered fair amount of information and background details regarding the establishment of PDM and have already briefed their respective capitals accordingly. However, they are anxious to have an input from the PDM leadership about the alliance. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal, who is the secretary general of the PDM, are not keen to discuss these issues with diplomats, declaring it to be a domestic issue but said that they will consider doing so after the Gujranwala public meeting.

The sources pointed out that the PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal will take the component parties into confidence about the subject and if deemed necessary, he would inform senior diplomats in the federal capital.

In the meanwhile, diplomats representing the Western countries are keenly watching if the agitation by the united opposition could harm the democratic order in their host country or otherwise. Their governments are watching the developments in the perspective of threat to the established order. Similarly, the Arab countries especially the Gulf states are observing the rallies from the prism of any harm to Pakistan’s stability that has a direct bearing on them.

India is one country that is always supportive of disruptive forces and finds comfort with instability in Pakistan, is watching the situation to assess the future scenario. The diplomats are in active communication with their contacts for in-depth details of the unfolding events. They will dispatch ground situation report upon the conclusion of the first public meeting of PDM alongwith their observations for its likely future bearing, the sources added.