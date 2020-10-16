close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 16, 2020

Democratic Friends Panel wins SALU teachersâ€™ association polls

National

Our Correspondent Â 
October 16, 2020

SUKKUR: The elections of the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) were held here on Thursday. The Democratic Friends Panel and Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups of teachers participated in the elections. Reports said the Democratic Friends Panel won the elections. Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Leghari was elected president, Prof Dr Akhtiar Ghumro, general secretary, Mushtaq Jakhrani, vice president, Hisamuddin Shaikh, joint secretary, Ahmed Ali Memon, finance secretary and Muhammed Ibrahim Khokhar was elected press secretary. Only one candidate of the Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups, Madam Tasleem Alam Abro, was elected to the Executive Council seat.

