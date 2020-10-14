111 more test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to hit population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi hard for the last one week though the virus claimed no life in the region in last 24 hours however another 111 patients have been tested positive for the disease.

In last one week, COVID-19 has claimed at least 14 lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while another 702 patients have been tested positive from the region in last seven days making situation much alarming.

It is important that over 100 patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day after at least 82 days on October 7 while in last one week, over 100 patients in a day were reported four times.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has been showing a continuous upward trend in the twin cities. Last week, the number of active cases of the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi was around 650 while on Tuesday, the number has jumped to 1,013.

As many as 97 new patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 17,428 in the federal capital where a total of 16,403 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness while 189 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were 836 active cases of the disease in ICT.

Meanwhile, 14 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,507 of which 6,030 have so far been discharged after treatment while to date, the virus has claimed a total of 300 lives in the district.

On Tuesday, a total of 12 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town, at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while as many as 165 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes. A total of 489 suspects of the disease belonging to the district have been under quarantine at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.