LDA okays 692 plans for new residential buildings

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority has approved 692 plans for construction of new residential buildings in the City out of the 1,089 applications received for the purpose at its E-Khidmat Centre since July 14, 2020 while 382 such applications are in process.

A meeting chaired by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar was informed that five out of the 19 applications for approval of plans for construction of commercial buildings were also approved. The LDA also issued 32 completion certificates out of 240 applications while the remaining 159 applications are in process.

The LDA DG directed the officers concerned for taking all possible measures for promotion of construction sector in the City.

WCLA: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has decided to resume the History by Night tours from Nov 7, 2020. They said the tours were discontinued due to Covid-19. WCLA Director Marketing Tania Qureshi said the tours are now being re-launched and there will be a new route of the tour with addition of new attractions.

According to the new schedule, tourists will gather at Greater Iqbal Park from where they will be taken to several attractions, including Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Huzoori Bagh, Badshahi Masjid, Roshnai Gate, Huzoori Bagh Pavilion, Alamgiri Gate, Royal Kitchens, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana, Barood Khana, Sheesh Mahal, Summer Palace and the pictured wall of Lahore Fort. She said the tour will be three hours long. Music performances, Mughal-era costumed chobdar, danka performance and refreshments would be part of the tour.