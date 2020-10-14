Two suspects were caught and beaten up by a mob on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road while they were trying to escape after allegedly robbing a general store in the Sachal police jurisdiction. Following the incident, police arrived on the scene to take both men in custody.

SHO Haroon Korai said that four men on two motorbikes were trying to flee after committing a robbery at a general store when a crowd of people caught two of them. The officer said the arrested suspects have been identified as Sajid Hussain and Danish, adding that cases have been registered against them and further investigation is under way.