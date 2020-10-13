Crime situation in Mardan reviewed

MARDAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan on Monday directed the cops to continue operations against proclaimed offenders, the business of usury, drug dealers, land grabbing mafia, and other anti-social elements. He chaired a meeting at his office and reviewed the law and order situation at the circle levels. The DPO was informed that 293 criminals, 70 facilitators, 200 drug dealers, 64 gamblers, 87 aerial shooters had been arrested in the district. Police also seized more than 225kg hashish, 5kg heroin, 4176 grams ice (methamphetamine) and 21 litres of wine during the operations.