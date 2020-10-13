WCLA selected as consultant for fort restoration

LAHORE:With an aim to promote tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been selected as a consultant for the restoration works of Red Fort in Muzaffarabad.

Senior officials of WCLA said that recently a ceremony to start the restoration work on Red Fort in Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu Kashmir was held on the site of Red Fort. The chief guest of the ceremony was the Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir while the Minister for tourism Mushtaq Minhas, Chief Secretary AJK, Secretary Tourism AJK and Kamran Lashari Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority were present in the ceremony. The project is of rupees 124 million and will be completed in 2 years. The chief guest of the ceremony appreciated Walled City of Lahore Authority for being the consultant and helping Azad Jammu Kashmir in restoring heritage.