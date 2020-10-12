Jobs to be generated in South Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Former president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and newly-elected president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kh Jalaluddin Roomi called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Matters regarding promotion of industries and trade in Southern Punjab, besides generating employment opportunities were came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM congratulated Kh Jalaluddin Roomi for electing as president DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Kh Jalaluddin Roomi asserted to promote industries and commerce in DG Khan.

Usman Buzdar said setting up of 13 Special Economic Zones will bring industrial revolution in Punjab. He said employment opportunities would be generated, especially in South Punjab by promoting industrial sector as there is huge potential for industry and trade in the backward areas.

He said a business friendly environment has been provided for the business and industrial community. He said plans have been chalked out to establish a largest industrial zone of the country in Muzaffargarh which will change the economic destiny of the region.

The CM said that land would be provided for the building of Chamber of Commerce and Industries in DG Khan and Punjab Small Industries Corporation will soon be inaugurated in the region as well.

Backward areas will bring at par with the developed ones through Small and Medium industries, the CM said. Kh Jalaluddin Roomi lauded the vision and efforts of the Punjab government for the promotion of industries and trade.

He said DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and industries will extend full cooperation to the government for the development of social sector in the backward areas of Southern Punjab. Trader community will also cooperate in the health and education projects of the government in the border areas of Balochistan in Koh-e-Suleman.

SOPs: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with coronavirus. He appealed to people to wear masks on public places and maintain social distance. He said Covid-19 can again attack again if ‘we do not follow the SOPs’. He said violation of anti-corona SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places will not be tolerated. He said during the last 24 hours 11,185 corona diagnostics tests were conducted in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, five corona patients died whereas 203 people have been reported corona affected. Out of 100,687 corona patients, 96,561 have recovered. So far, 1363,398 corona diagnostics tests have been conducted in Punjab, he said.

notice: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of molestation incidentwith a minor girl in the area of Police Station Sadr Pindi Bhattian and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The CM directed arrest of the accused and action against him besides ensuring justice to the victim.