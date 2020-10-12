NUMS conducts nationwide entry test for MBBS/BDS

Rawalpindi: National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) successfully conducted an Entry Test today for MBBS/BDS Session 2020 for its 13 Medical and 05 Dental Constituent and Affiliated colleges across the country and AJK simultaneously.

This year around 50,000 candidates appeared for the test.Vice Chancellor NUMS, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd) emphasized that NUMS had achieved a significant milestone by conducting the first nationwide Entry Test for its Medical and Dental institutions without involving any outside testing services. “This will ensure merit, transparency and high standards in the entire testing system under NUMS” he added.

NUMS will announce the result of the test by October 25, 2020. In addition to the NUMS Entry Test, it will be mandatory for the successful candidates to pass the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) as announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The date for the national exam will be announced shortly.****