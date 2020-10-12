Schools, college in ICT sealed over Covid-19 cases

Islamabad: The district administration has sealed more educational institutions in Islamabad for five days over the detection of coronavirus among staff members.

They'll be allowed to resume classes only after buildings are disinfected and contacts of the confirmed cases are traced to ensure the safety of other students and school staff, said District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia.

According to the DHO, the detection of two COVID-19 cases led to the sealing of the F-6/2 girls college. He said three government schools in G-7/3-2, G-11/2 and F-7/4 sectors had also been closed over the coronavirus cases.

The DHO said students and staffers of those educational institutions would be tested and quarantined, while all necessary actions would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.