DMC East constitutes committee for removal of illegal hoardings

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) of East on Sunday constituted a three-member committee for the removal of illegal hoardings and billboards in the district.

According to a press statement from DMC East, the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the installations of the outdoor advertisement has been made mandatory.

It said the district east’s deputy commissioner, who also has the additional charge of the administrator of the DMC East, Muhammad Ali Shah, and the municipal commissioner of the DMC East, Mustufa Somroo, had directed the relevant officials to swiftly get the anti-encroachment operation completed in Limo Goth’s storm water drain in the district.

Under the supervision of the DMC east’s director anti-encroachment, Zahid-bin-Khalil, in different eight anti-encroachment operations in Limo Goth, it said approximately 60 per cent of the area had been cleaned. “Under the supervision of superintendent engineer Syed Azhar Hussain and executive engineer Iqbal Mallah in Union Committee 31 and adjoining areas, roads are being repaired.” On the other hand, sanitation incharge Rao Shamshad is monitoring work for sweeping of roads and pesticide spray in the district at nights. For the betterment and cleaning of central islands on different roads in the district, DMC East director parks Toqeer Abbas was carrying out work, it added.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, it said director advertisement Jawed Khulwar was locating illegal billboards in the district and monitoring operation against them.

Meanwhile, Somroo has asked the citizens to launch complain at their office in case of any civic problems. The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to take Karachi’s billboard problem seriously and take strict action against the people responsible for erecting them illegally and removing them across the city.