Sindh governor for exploiting mineral resources of country

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said many minerals are found in Pakistan and it was the need of the hour to unearth and utilise them for strengthening the economy of the country.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at the Governor House here on Saturday. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Mineral Resources Shehzad Qasim, representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Pakistan, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presidents of all industrial areas of Karachi and prominent industrialists Zahid Saeed and Zubair Bajewa, were also present on the occasion.

Matters related to the effective use of mineral resources and steps needed in this regard, problems of industrial areas, including electricity, gas, water and sewerage operations, were discussed in the meeting. The governor said industrial development in various sectors was one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that he had been holding meetings on a regular basis with stakeholders of every Industrial sector to personally know about the problems and possible solutions to the identified problems. Under the directives of the prime minister, the federal government was taking every possible step in this regard.

Due to the farsightedness of the prime minister, the economy of Pakistan was not affected as much as it was affected in our neighbouring countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, he observed. Qasim said that there was a huge potential for investment in the mining sector as the prospective investors who were willing to invest in mineral resources would be provided every possible help and assistance.