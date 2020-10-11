Film festival opens at PNCA

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is striving for the revival of cinema in the country by taking various steps to give it strength so it could stand on its own. The Film Diploma Course announced by the PNCA is a move forward in this direction.

This was stated by PNCA director general Dr. Fouzia Saeed during the DIVVY Film Festival opening ceremony held here.

The festival includes more than 20 independent films, documentaries, feature films, short films, fiction films and animations.

Certain films will be premiering for the first time in the festival.

On the inaugural day, ‘Song of Lahore’ by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, ‘Darling’ by Saim Sadiq, ‘Burka Avenger: anti-cult’ by Haroon, and ‘K2 and the Invisible Footmen’ by Iara Lee were screened.

The first film screened was 'Song of Lahore' jointly directed by Shirmeen Obaid Chinoy and Andy Schocken.

Movie revolves around Lahore Sachal Ensemble, and on its way tell the viewer how art activities stifled due to imposed restrictions. The musicians of this group trying hard to sustain their love for art of music, doing everything they can. At last, they got famous through internet and went abroad to perform.

The second movie, ‘Darling’, by Saim Sadiq is winner of Orizzonti Award for best short film at 76th Venice Film Festival, 2019.

Set in a Lahori dance theatre, film is based upon journey of two friends as they struggle to land Alina, a trans woman, the spot of lead dancer for an erotic dance show. Though movie is short but it encapsulate the cruse in just one sentence “how they are going to cast me man, or a woman”.

Next was ‘Burka Avenger’ a popular Pakistani animated series by famous singer Haroon. The basic idea of this series is to create awareness among masses about necessity of girls’ education in Pakistan and abroad. Not restricted to this, emphasis is also upon various social issues of the society and enabling the down trodden to rise to stand against evil.