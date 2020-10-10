England likely to tour Pakistan in January

LAHORE: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering a brief tour to Pakistan next year, a PCB official revealed.

According to reports, the ECB is likely to tour Pakistan in January to play three T20Is. In the last week of January, the England team will be in UAE and may travel to Pakistan for five days.

The Pakistan cricket team toured England for three T20Is and as many Tests in Covid-19 times. Both teams played in a bio-secure environment at two venues.

At that time, many former cricketers suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ask ECB for a return tour.

ECB had also thanked the Green shirt for coming to the UK despite coronavirus situation.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan also thanked the 44-member national squad for a full tour of England amidst difficult and unusual circumstances.