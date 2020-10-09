Neutrality, hope for Afghan peace process

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute hosted a webinar on the theme ‘The Afghan Peace Process: Role of Spoilers’ in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.

The webinar featured analysis from diplomats, security officials and academics on the need to secure Afghan Peace. The panelists included the former National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, Ihsan Ghani Khan, Director of the Centre for Middle East and Africa (CMEA), Amina Khan, and former ambassador Ayaz Wazir.

The proceedings commenced with acting president of IPRI Brigadier (r) Raashid Wali Janjua emphasising the need to understand the destabilising influence of likely peace spoilers like India and beneficiaries of war economy in Afghanistan.

Ihsan Ghani spoke about the nexus between RAW and terror outfits like IS(KP) and TTP in Afghanistan and its potential for destabilisation despite the best intentions of USA and other peace interlocutors. He mentioned a UN report quoting presence of over 6,500 TTP militants on Afghan soil launching sporadic terror attacks inside Pakistan and cautioned against a unification of terrorist elements like JUA, LI, IS under TTP’s banner.

Amina Khan stated that India had gained leverage in Afghanistan through diplomatic, economic and military investments and New Delhi based on realpolitik supports an Afghan owned peace process despite historical animus against the Taliban.

Ambassador (r) Ayaz Wazir believed that if peace materialized in Afghanistan, it would be an anathema for Indian interests as it would prevent New Delhi from conducting proxy warfare which puts the onus on Pakistan to support efforts towards peace and reconciliation.

Senior Research Fellow at IPRI and former ambassador Asif Durrani supported ambassador Wazir’s assessments by claiming that Pakistan should adopt a policy of positive engagement with all Afghan stakeholders who must decide their future for themselves.