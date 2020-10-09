close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2020

Chehlum of Karbala martyrs marked

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully on Thursday. In the provincial capital, the mourning processions were taken out in Qissa Khwani Bazaar which followed the traditional routes and culminated in peace. Processions were also taken out in Parachinar, Hangu Kohat and other areas of the province.

