Chehlum of Karbala martyrs marked

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully on Thursday. In the provincial capital, the mourning processions were taken out in Qissa Khwani Bazaar which followed the traditional routes and culminated in peace. Processions were also taken out in Parachinar, Hangu Kohat and other areas of the province.