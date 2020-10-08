Wasa launches ‘Fix a Leak’ save water campaign

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Wednesday launched a week-long 'fix a leak' campaign in order to save the wastage of water in different union councils of Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas.

In this connection, Wasa arranged a walk from its office to Liaquat Bagh Chowk, which was led by Wasa Chairman Tariq Murtaza and Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood and participated by all officials and staff of the water and sewerage agency.

The managing director later on talking to newsmen advised the citizens to point out leakages of water pipelines in their respective areas to Wasa which on immediate basis would send the staff to rectify the problem to end leakages. With the repair of leakages in pipelines, about 35 per cent water could be saved from being wasted. Similarly, with one leakage in tap, over 100-gallon water is wasted. As such the citizens while participating in 'fix a leak' water leakage campaign and realising their full responsibility should bring into the notice of Wasa about leakages if any found in pipelines. If any tap is leaking in house the resident should take measures to repair it in order to save wastage of water.

Moreover, the managing director appealed to citizens not to keep the taps open in their homes after using it. The citizens should develop a sense of responsibility and conscience to save even a single drop of water from their leaked taps and water pipes inside their homes.

Wasa on the other hand as usual would carry out working in repairing the leakages in water pipelines in union councils, streets and roads. The staff of water directorates are given special instructions to visit sites in UCs to make a survey on daily basis. Thereafter, measures are adopted to repair the leakages to end wastage of water, Raja Shaukat stated.

The managing director asked the citizens to bring into notice of Wasa through Toll number 1334 if they find and notice any leakage found in water pipes. On the complaints and notices of people, Wasa concerned director would depute its staff to visit the complaint site for rectifying the problem of leakage.