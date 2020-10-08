Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

CANCUN, Mexico: Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early on Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the town of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, bringing a "life-threatening storm surge". But the region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no immediate reports of deaths, according to Mexico’s civil defense department.