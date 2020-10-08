close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

World

AFP
October 8, 2020

CANCUN, Mexico: Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early on Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the town of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, bringing a "life-threatening storm surge". But the region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no immediate reports of deaths, according to Mexico’s civil defense department.

Latest News

More From World