Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CANCUN, Mexico: Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early on Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.
A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the town of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, bringing a "life-threatening storm surge". But the region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no immediate reports of deaths, according to Mexico’s civil defense department.