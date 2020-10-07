Efforts urged to utilise natural resources

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative meeting called for fully utilizing the natural resources of Waziristan.

Addressing the First National Consultative Meeting at Gomal University, they said that only a little amount of natural resources from Waziristan was utilized. Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Vice-Chancellor Dr Johar Ali, University of Science and Technology Bannu Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sultan Mehmood, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar and others attended the meeting. They maintained that universities had to conduct research to explore and utilize the natural resources. Focal person of the meeting Dr Asma Saeed, deans, directors and heads of all the departments of Gomal University were present at the meeting. Dr Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the participants for attending the meeting and distributed shields among them.