CTP net 1,453 beggars from Pindi

Tue Oct 06, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 6, 2020

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and rounded up 1,453 from different city roads. According to Incharge CTP Anti-begging squad Adeel Abbas, 26 FIRs were lodged against professional beggars during September while 32 beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB). He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

