Free eye camp for cops

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing organised a one-day free eye camp in collaboration with an NGO at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Sunday.

The camp was inaugurated by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan. Hundreds of policemen and their families visited the camp to get this free of cost facility from early in the morning till late evening where eye specialists examined them and provided them eye glasses and medicines free of cost as well.

It was observed that more than 500 police men and their family members were examined by the ophthalmologist in this camp. DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan also inspected the process of eye checkup of policemen and their families and also checked the quality of eye glasses and medicines.