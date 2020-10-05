Anti-corruption drive has lost credibility: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has reiterated the demand for across the board accountability, saying the current anti-corruption drive has lost the credibility among the masses because of its political motivated agenda.

Addressing a ceremony in his honour here on Sunday, he said the majority of the parliamentarians would land in jails if the fair and impartial accountability process started in the country. He said majority of the people named in Panama Leaks were part of the three mainstream parties and they considered them not answerable to anyone.

“People lost trust on the three parties and they are demanding for real change,” he said, adding three parties only deceived the poor masses on their turns and did nothing for the betterment of a common man.

Besides the three parties, he said, dictators played a key role in destruction of the institutions and economy. “The PTI, the PML-N and the PPP are fighting only for attaining power and securing their petty interests,” he said, adding people witnessed their unity in the parliament on different issues in the past.

He said FATF-related legislation was an attempt to surrender the sovereignty of the country and sell the freedom of masses. Yet, he said, the so-called mainstream opposition and treasury benches demonstrated unity on this anti-Pakistan legislation which was proof of the fact that these agents of the status quo were standing in a queue when it came to the matter of slavery of the western powers and institutions.

“The country could no more be left on the pity of those who looted its resources and are divided and destabilised it, said the JI chief, requesting the masses to be part of the JI to put the state on the path of development.

He said the JI was the only party, which could transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state if voted to power. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim also addressed the gathering and shared with them the future strategy of the Jamaat-e-Islami to get rid of the status quo parties.