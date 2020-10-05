Commissioner says govt committed to supporting Arts Council

The Sindh government was committed to supporting the Arts Council of Pakistan so that it could meet its goals of promoting arts and literature in the city by providing a platform to artists, actors, writers and musicians.

Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput said this as he chaired a meeting of the governing body of the council. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the President of the Arts Council, Ahmed Shah, briefed the commissioner on the achievements and activities undertaken by the Arts Council and especially mentioned the all-important annual International Urdu Conference that was attended by writers, poets and scholars from all over the world.

The commissioner expressed keen interest in the council's contribution towards reviving art, poetry and literary prose and keeping them alive. He said Urdu literature was one of the richest literatures in the world but it was slowly disappearing as poets and writers of today no longer had the opportunities to express and explore their artistic endeavours amid a fast-moving life.

Rajput pressed the need for more organisations like the Arts Council that could provide a safe space for artistes and create a budding market for creative expression across the population.