Five-year-old girl rescued, two ‘kidnappers’ arrested

A five-year-old girl who was abducted five days ago from Quaidabad was rescued from Gulshan-e-Buner on Sunday. Police said Shamsul Wahab had filed a complaint stating that his daughter Zainab had been kidnapped by unidentified persons.

Following the registration of the case, special police teams were formed to trace and rescue her. The officials found the girl during a raid on a hideout in Gulshan-e-Buner.

Police have detained a man and his son found at the hideout. They have been identified as Tahir and Raza. SHO Amin Khosa said they are yet to ascertain whether the arrested suspects are kidnappers themselves or facilitators.

Separately, the Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have arrested two suspects for their involvement in the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy. Nawaz and Mulazim Hussain are believed to have kidnapped Fayyaz Ali on September 25 from Ghulam Muhammad Goth. A case was registered at the Steel Town police station.

In another raid, officials of the AVCC rescued a teenage boy named Sameer. They said the boy was kidnapped from a part of Korangi on September 28.