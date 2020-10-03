126 new corona cases reported in Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 126 new corona cases have been reported during the last 24 hours and active patients are 1,681 in the province. Two patients have died during the last 24 hours, he said, adding that 95,687 had been recovered out of 99,605. He said that 1,263,117 tests had been conducted in the province and 11,722 patients were entertained during the last 24 hours.

The chief minister maintained that positive results had been witnessed due to effective anti-corona measures in the province. He said the Punjab government succeeded in countering COVID-19 to a large extent as compared with other provinces. He said violation of corona SOPs would not be tolerated in educational institutions.

He said that opposition rendered only lip-service during the corona epidemic and failed to do anything practically. The opposition even tried to divide the nation on this sensitive issue. He said the effective measures of the government were also acknowledged internationally. Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions and far-reaching steps had helped to deal with the situation, concluded the CM.