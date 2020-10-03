Experts discuss challenges for e-learning

Islamabad : Speakers at international conferences on ‘innovation in teaching, learning and Distance education and E-learning’ Thursday discussed policies, pedagogies and current level of access to digital world. They deliberated ways to modify, reassess and replace the outdated practices for the sustainable development in education.

They also discussed challenges for e-learning from four perspectives including social issues, pedagogical, harnessing technology for teaching and learning and the psychological were discussed. They also stressed on adoption of innovative solutions.

The conferences ‘innovation in teaching & learning and Distance education and E-learning’ were organised by department of education of the International Islamic University (IIU).

Around 150 papers were presented by renowned national and international experts and researchers of the field of education on innovation in teaching, learning, distance education and E-learning. International Experts from USA, Ukraine, Malaysia, Gulf states, Austria and Canada are virtually participating in the conference.

The concluding ceremony was addressed by IIU President Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi as the chief guest.

He said the IIU was committed to working hard for delivering quality education and producing knowledge in line with the aspiration of Muslim world.

The IIU president also emphasized that faculty must remain update to the advancements of the technology. It was also attended by Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, a renowned online teaching distance learning expert and Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning) at IIU, Prof. Aqdas Naveed Malik, VP HS&R, Dr. Samina Malik, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences of IIU, Dr. Muhammad Munir Kayani, Head of the Department, Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Chairperson at Department of Education, experts of the field of education, faculty members of the department and students.