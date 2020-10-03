CM Usman Buzdar okays flyover from railway station to Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on the revival of

cultural and tourism related activities in the City.

The meeting approved construction of an overhead bridge from railway station to Badshahi Masjid along with introducing street and night tourism in Lahore to attract the tourists. The CM disclosed that buffer zones would be introduced to preserve the historical buildings and monuments and urban space would also be restored for the citizens in the provincial metropolis. Similarly, sit-out cafés will be introduced so that the citizens can enjoy leisure life on the pattern of Europe. The food stalls will be arranged at an open area on Mall Road and food items will be sold on pushcarts of appropriate designs.

master plan: Usman Buzdar has directed to devise a master plan for the repair and maintenance of shrines of Sufi saints. Presiding over a meeting at his office about maintenance and renovation projects of different shrines, the chief minister stated that green-belt and the park would be developed in the area connected with Data Darbar.

The meeting decided to reserve the passageway for pedestrians and to ensure smooth flow of traffic around Data Darbar, the basement area would be reserved for parking. The elevator would be fitted along with the construction of 100 new toilets.

The meeting also deliberated upon underground passageways for pedestrians near the shrine besides reviewing the project of repair and maintenance of Hazrat Baba Mouj Darya shrine. The chief minister said that the new building of the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman would be completed at a cost of Rs150 million and separate halls would be built for male and female devotees along with other amenities. Similarly, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan will be renovated with an amount of Rs15 million. Along with it, religious tourism of shrines will also be introduced on a weekly basis, he said.

kutcheries: Usman Buzdar has directed the officials concerned to hold revenue public service kutcheries for providing prompt relief to the people as well as to redress their grievances concerning revenue related matters. Revenue public service kutcheries were held for the first time in the province and revenue related problems of thousands of citizens were solved on-the-spot.

corona cases: Usman Buzdar has said that 126 new corona cases have been reported during the last 24 hours and active patients are 1,681 in the province. Two patients have died during the last 24 hours, he said, adding that 95,687 had been recovered out of 99,605. He said that 1,263,117 tests had been conducted in the province and 11,722 patients were entertained during the last 24 hours.