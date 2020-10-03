Doctrine of control - Part II

This is a mindset that has been systematically ingrained within us by both the civil and military leadership. We cannot (and should not) forget how, in 2005, then president Pervez Musharraf said [about rape] in an interview with the Washington Post: “You must understand the environment in Pakistan… This has become a money-making concern. A lot of people say if you want to go abroad and get a visa for Canada or citizenship and be a millionaire, get yourself raped”.

This is the same mindset propagated by influential male celebrities, including those who are rewarded by the government, despite several women coming forward about them with allegations of sexual harassment. Men in Pakistan are rewarded for their efforts to harass, sexualize and degrade women. There is always a boy’s club waiting to pat these men on the back, while women are pitted against one another.

Even after the incidents reported have started surfacing and more women are perhaps now reporting acts of sexual violence than before, there is no real acknowledgment of how the foundations of our state and society allow for this violence to continue because of the basic structure of this society. These incidents of violence are not one-off incidents -- they are a culmination of decades of indoctrination (of both men and women) in the belief that men are superior to women and that only ‘good’ and ‘honourable’ women deserve protection.

That is why we see reports of men axing their wives to death for not preparing dinner on time; or why we hear of young girls being killed and buried. These are not random acts of violence but reflect the general doctrine of control women are expected to submit to. We find these incidents receiving endorsement through general and frequent statements on women and morality made by our male leadership.

Our current prime minister had made some very disturbing comments during a TV interview on what a “good mother” is and how the “Western” concept of “feminism” has destroyed the role of women. The question that arises here is: how is any man to determine who a “good mother” is? And the answer is found in the patriarchal structure of this society that has given these men this authority to determine our status and rights.

Similarly, in 2017, we had the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif address the women at his rally, telling them they were ‘honourable’ women, unlike those who attended PTI rallies. Prior to this, in 2016, Khawaja Asif referred to Shireen Mazari as a “tractor trolley” on the floor of parliament. One year later, in 2017, he referred to Firdous Ashiq Awan as a “dumper” in a tweet posted in June that year. Why would he have changed his conduct when the political structures endorse this commentary? Similarly, in a press conference in 2018, Rana Sanaullah stated, while referring to the PTI rallies being held that year: “The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from”.

Who made women the objects of ‘honour’ for men and families? Let us make crystal clear that we are not anyone’s honour. We are individual human beings, capable of determining our lives and futures, without our decisions being tied to our family’s ‘honour’ and ‘reputation’. This concept of ‘honour’ needs to be eliminated from the foundations of our society. It is nothing more than a tool of control, which has, for the last many decades, distinguished between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ women.

The instances identified above are just a few high-profile examples of how male leaders view women and their role in society. We have a long history of unchecked and, in fact, encouraged misogyny and sexism and the sooner women realize that we cannot look towards any male leadership to resolve this crisis, the better it will be for us as a collective.

This misogyny and sickness is not limited to any one political party but finds widespread support in all political parties across the country, including even fringe parties that harbour harassers despite the fact that women in these parties have come forward with harrowing accounts of sexual harassment inflicted upon them.

It is important for us to identify the men who have perpetuated this misogyny through their words and actions because ultimately, women must have a different standard of assessment for who we vote in than men, because we are affected in our everyday lives by the regressive views these men hold. These men find space, protection and projection in all political parties and in the military leadership of this country.

The time for polite conversations, dialogue and asking men for our rights is over. We must begin the conversation by asking who men are to grant or deny us our rights. We must shatter the foundations of the system that oppresses and invisibilizes us. The system must be shattered because it is the system itself that is the problem.

The narrative must shift: we are not interested in dialogue with men about our rights. We are not asking men for our rights. It is time for women to begin breaking down this system, rather than continuing to work within it. It is women who will and should determine our future.

Concluded

The writer is founding partner of Mazari-Hazir Advocates & Legal Consultants.

