Chohan demands treason case against Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister on Thursday demanded the government initiate a treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Responding on Nawaz’s media talk in London regarding Pakistan’s cruise missile, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif disclosed a national secret in the public.

Fayyaz Chohan said that former premier had crossed all the limits in his hatred against the national institutions. He said that Nawaz Sharif had always become a matter of embarrassment for Pakistan on the international level due to his ignorance. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s mind had filled with fat after eating public money and delicious foods in London. He said that Sharif family could not think beyond their personal lives.