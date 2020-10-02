Stabilising economy govt’s top priority: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that increase in exports and creation of wealth was the top priority of the government to stabilise the country's economy.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to facilitating the industrial sector and providing them all possible incentives. He said development of construction and industrial sector would accelerate the economic process and create better and more job opportunities.

The prime minister said the government welcomes any proposal regarding the development of the industrial sector. He observed this during a meeting with manufacturers from various sectors and representatives of various associations, who called on him here.

The delegation included Mian Zakaur Rehman, Azam Farooqi, Anis Khawaja, Mian Idrees, Umar Ahsan Khan, Shahid Abdullah, Karim Aziz Malik, Abbas Akbar Khan, Atif Akram Sheikh, Saadat Ijaz and Almas Haider.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisers Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The delegation members were representing pharma, cement, textile, chemicals, home appliances, packaging and other industries. They discussed issues related to various sectors, problems faced and government efforts to address these issues.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the government for the development of the industrial sector, small and medium scale industries and other industries. Various proposals were presented to the prime minister for further development and facilitation of the industrial sector.

A delegation of investors in New Blue Area Project also met the prime minister, who included Maqsoodur Rehman, Omar Farooq, Haji Rizwan Ghani, Zahid Rehman, Maeen Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Wajid Khan Qaiser Sarwar and Adnan Sarwar.

Chairman New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman CDA Amir Ahmed Ali and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the spirit of the businessmen who have invested in the New Blue Area project and assured the government of providing all possible facilities in the construction sector.

The prime minister said the government has been pursuing a policy of facilitating investors in business. He added that the development of the construction sector is the top priority of the government. Investors appreciated CDA chairman's efforts to make auction process more transparent.