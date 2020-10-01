Opp trying to divert public attention from corruption cases: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday while criticising the opposition parties said thatPML-N was making hue and cry to divert the public attention from their corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the people. He added that the court had convicted them for committing billions of corruption. The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and proclaimed offender who lied and fled and secure no right to give any instructions to his party members. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that no NRO would be given to any corrupt leader including the Sharif family.