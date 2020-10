Women encouraged to apply for Chevening scholarship

Islamabad : The British High Commission has said it is strongly encouraging Pakistani women from across all fields and from across Pakistan to apply for the Chevening Scholarship 2021/22.

According to it, the online Chevening application window is now open to receive applications until 3rd November 2020 for the academic year 2021/22.

"The UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship enables outstanding emerging leaders across Pakistan to pursue fully funded one-year master’s degrees in the UK; and is a unique opportunity to develop leadership potential, network with students from across the world and experience the best of the UK’s first-class education offer," Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission Fouzia Younis said.

She said for the first time in the history of the Chevening Pakistan programme that this year nearly 60% of selected scholars were talented and inspirational Pakistani women, who were committed to making a difference.

"This forms part of our ambition to have at least an equal split of male and female scholars and I would love to see the same again for the next academic year.”

Chevening alumni, Amna Abbas – Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said the Chevening Scholarship was truly a life-changing milestone. It not only enables you to gain a postgraduate qualification from a prestigious university along with the enriching experience of life in the UK, but it also provides the opportunity to access key networks and grow your career. It has proven to be extremely advantageous to my profile. I strongly encourage all capable professionals to apply for the scholarship that truly implements gender equality, and will serve as a huge leap in your career growth.”

As a result of the British High Commission’s consistent efforts to ensure gender equality, this year the number of female scholars from Pakistan has increased by 20 points from 2018-19.