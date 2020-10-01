Data preparation of properties after geo-tagging okayed

LAHORE:The 331th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) members was held at ETPB head office on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for ETPB, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed presided over the meeting while Hindus and Sikh board members were also present. The board members approved preparation of the data after geo-tagging of the agricultural and urban properties of the trust board at 7,582 places. The board also approved to restore the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra and take back the possession from the municipal committee.

The ETPB members hailed the measures taken by the Trust Board administration to ensure religious tourism and restoration of Gurdwaras. During the meeting, re-auction of 39 kanal and 6 marla land located along Kabul River on GT Road in Noshera was approved. The board also approved to install new lifts in ET Complex, Green Tower, Islamabad.

PHA: The PHA CBA Union organised a function at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on Wednesday on the occasion of the approval of support allowance. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA CBA Union Chairman Chaudhry Mahmood Al-Ahad, President Mushtaq Bhatti, Secretary Jamtaz Khan and other union officials participated in the event. A large number of PHA employees were also present.

LWMC chairman: LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon along with CEO called a meeting with International Contractors Albayrak and Ozpak here on Wednesday. The officials said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss and resolve all the operational matters and issues of the organisation on priority. Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti, GM operations and other officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, LWMC chairman said the department will ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the city. LWMC chairman and CEO emphasised effective and efficient service delivery to the citizens of Lahore. He directed the Turkish contractors and officials to resolve issues to maintain cleanliness in the city. The complaints of the citizens are being resolved on priority, he added.