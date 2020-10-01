Think before you speak

Lahore’s CCPO has said that the rape victim travelled without husband’s permission.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

The CCPO has again blamed the victim for the horrible incident. He has conveniently said that the victim didn’t take permission from her husband. How many times should we remind him that he is not supposed to talk about the victim’s choices? What does this have to do with the crime? He should inform the people when he is going to catch the criminals. As a police officer, he may have taken the oath to provide security to all citizens of the country. It is his responsibility to ensure that such incidents don’t happen. It has been almost two weeks that the culprit is still free.

The CCPO’s insensitive statements are disrespecting the position that he holds. If he is unable to bring the criminal to book, he should leave his position. He, however, shouldn’t blame the victim for any of this. Every citizen of Pakistan has a right to security.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana