UK’s Johnson says he is fit as a butcher’s dog after losing weight

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was fitter now than he was before he had COVID-19 in April and that he felt much better after losing weight. Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he was ill with the novel coronavirus. “I’m fitter than I was before, it may irritate you to know,” he said in response to a question from a reporter on whether he was fully recovered. “I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, thanks basically to losing weight,” said Johnson, adding that before his weight loss he had weighed 17st 6lb (112 kg), which he said was too much for a man with a height of 5ft 10in (1.78 m). “I hesitate to give anybody any advice but losing weight is a very good thing to do,” said Johnson.He did not reveal what his weight was now.—News desk