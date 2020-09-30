UAE culture minister calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and pledged to work for strengthening ties between the two nations for mutual benefits and cooperation, said a statement issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal said that Pakistani people had deep and harmonious friendship with the people of UAE.