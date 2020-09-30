close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 30, 2020

UAE culture minister calls on Bilawal

Top Story

A
APP
September 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and pledged to work for strengthening ties between the two nations for mutual benefits and cooperation, said a statement issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal said that Pakistani people had deep and harmonious friendship with the people of UAE.

Latest News

More From Top Story