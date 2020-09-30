Opposition working for people while cabinet engaged on Nawaz: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that country’s most popular political leader Nawaz Sharif is keen to return to Pakistan who will come back according to his own schedule that will be announced by the party.

“The federal cabinet instead pondering on receding of flour, sugar, medicines and petroleum like essential items articles, is deliberating for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to the country without much needed treatment,” he said in a brief chat with The News here Tuesday.

Abbasi said that the government is wasting its time and energy on the efforts for forced return of Nawaz Sharif, and that wouldn’t and never happen. He said the government is fully cognisant of the fact but still it is harping on the same old tune as it would keep maligning and using obnoxious language in the garb of futile efforts for bringing the most popular politician of the country.

“Unfortunately the government has no business to serve the masses and fro the reason, it would like to keep them engaged in inoperable subjects,” he said.

Abbasi said that the conduit that was used for bringing the present rulers at the helms of affairs, required to be used for their immediate ouster. He said that time is passing at very rapid pace and with the “selected” government’s every single moment in the office, the situation is becoming more complex.

“If the present government perpetuates further, the country would turn totally ungovernable,” he said.

Abbasi said that one-party rule wouldn’t possible in Pakistan. He said that he would be appearing before the NAB today (Wednesday) but such tactics wouldn’t help the government to survive.