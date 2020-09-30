Bullet-riddled body found in house

LAHORE:The bullet-riddled body of a youth was found in a house in the Baghbanpura area on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Waqas of Pattoki served as a security guard in a private housing scheme. The body was removed to morgue.

Man killed: A 35-year-old man was killed by a train in the Lorri Adda police area on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Azhar of Hafizabad. The body was removed to morgue.

transferred: The Punjab Home Department has issued notification of transfers and postings four jail officers. Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, BS-17, has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (executive), Okara district jail and Kashif Ali (BS-17) as deputy superintendent (judicial), Multan Central Jail.

Naveed Anjum, BS-17, deputy superintendent (judicial) Multan Central Jail, has been transferred to Inspectorate of Persons, Punjab, Lahore. Shaukat Ali, BS-17, has been posted as deputy superintendent (executive), Lodhran District Jail.

Road accidents: At least 16 people died and 925 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 852 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Around 551 badly injured men and women were removed to different hospitals and 374 injured victims were given first aid on the spot by the rescue medical teams.